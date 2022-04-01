Jim Carrey Says He's 'Fairly Serious' About Retiring From Acting

Jim Carrey said he's "fairly serious" about retiring ahead of the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” Carrey told Access Hollywood this week. “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Carrey plays the arch villain Robotnik in the Sonic sequel, which will premiere on April 8 and apparently serve as the last acting role of his iconic career.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” Carrey added.