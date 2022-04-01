Jim Carrey Says He's 'Fairly Serious' About Retiring From Acting
By Jason Hall
April 1, 2022
Jim Carrey said he's "fairly serious" about retiring ahead of the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” Carrey told Access Hollywood this week. “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”
Carrey plays the arch villain Robotnik in the Sonic sequel, which will premiere on April 8 and apparently serve as the last acting role of his iconic career.
“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” Carrey added.
Carrey's appearance in the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog film marked his first major role in a studio movie since he revived the Lloyd Christmas character in Dumb and Dumber To, a sequel of the 1994 film Dumb and Dumber.
The legendary comedian has otherwise been featured in the indie films The Bad Batch and Dark Crimes, as well as his short-lived Showtime series Kidding, while also having appeared as then-presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live for six episodes in 2020.
Carrey is one of the most recognizable physical comedic actors of all-time with iconic roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Bruce Almighty, Dumb and Dumber and others, as well as more serious roles in The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Man on the Moon.
Carrey was also a regular cast member during the entire run of the legendary FOX sketch comedy show, In Living Color, created by Keenen Ivory Wayans and Damon Wayans and also featured future stars in Jamie Foxx; David Alan Grier; Kim, Shawn and Marlon Wayans; and Jennifer Lopez as a member of the Fly Girl dance group.