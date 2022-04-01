North Carolina Woman Wins Big After Buying First Lottery Ticket

A woman in North Carolina is celebrating a big lottery win after her first shot at a Fast Play game.

Corinne Leontieff, of Hampstead, recently stopped by the Hampstead Country Store on U.S. 17 South where she decided to pick up her very first Fast Play ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The 35-year-old Pender County woman purchased a $10 Big Bucks Bingo ticket for her first try and ended up scoring the $134,857 jackpot.

"I was in shock of course," she recalled of seeing that she won. "Still kind of in shock."

Leontieff claimed her prize on Thursday (March 31), taking home a grand total of $95,765 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she hopes to pay some bills, invest some of the prize, and save funds for her son's future.

"It's a blessing," she said.

Leontieff isn't the only North Carolina woman who recently scored a huge prize with beginner's luck. Last month, a college student at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington celebrated her 19th birthday by buying her very first lottery ticket and ended up winning the $100,000 prize.