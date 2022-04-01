Two Rocket Launchers Found In Dumpster Near California Middle School

Construction workers were shocked to discover a pair of rocket launchers in a dumpster near Margarita Middle School in Temecula, California. The dumpster was about 300 feet from the school.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Bomb Squad was called to the scene and determined that the AT-4 launchers were expended and not capable of firing. They also found a practice grenade in the dumpster as well.

Authorities said that there was no threat to the school.

Investigators traced the weapons to Christopher Whetstone, 41. He was taken into custody and charged with grand theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of tear gas, and other charges. He was not charged for possession of the rocket launchers or the practice grenade. It is unclear how Whetstone came into possession of the weapons or if he was legally allowed to own them.

Officials said that it is generally not legal to own rocket launchers and that they must be disposed of properly.

"We urge the public to call law enforcement if these items are found or if you would like to dispose of them legally. Often times they are found when cleaning out a passed relatives belongings. We would be happy to come make sure they are safe and to dispose of them properly (returned to the military)." the bomb squad wrote on Facebook.