Cole Sprouse Videobombs Brenda Song Mid-Interview For 'Suite Life' Reunion

By Dani Medina

April 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

London Tipton and Cody Martin are back!

Cole Sprouse surprised Brenda Song while she was mid-interview and it made for a "suite" moment you have to see.

Song sat down with actress Lana Condor for Character Media's Character Conversation series where the two discussed Asian representation in pop culture, according to Seventeen.

While Song and the To All the Boys actress were talking, a special guest made an appearance on Condor's side of the screen — Cole Sprouse. Sprouse and Condor are co-stars in the latest HBO Max movie Moonshot, a romantic sci-fi comedy where two college students join forces to reunite with their significant others.

"This is not fair!" Sprouse said when he entered the frame. "When I found out you got to do a solo interview, I was so upset!"

"Colely, I miss you!" Song said of her Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Suite Life on Deck co-star.

Condor chimed in saying how jealous the Riverdale star was when he found out about the interview. "He was so jealous," she said.

"No you weren't, you don't answer my texts, you don't wanna talk to me," Song jokingly said with a little hint of sass in her voice. "To be honest, this is probably the only way Cole will talk to me anyway so."

You can watch Brenda Song and Cole Sprouse's adorable reunion below:

You can watch the full Brenda Song and Lana Condor interview below:

