Missing Hiker Found Dead In Park Alongside His Living Dog

A hiker was found dead in a Los Angeles park alongside his dog -- who was still alive -- two weeks after initially being reported missing.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was located in a remote part of Griffith Park, which was where his family told police that he'd last been seen, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Hernandez was reported missing on March 16 and located by authorities next to his dog, King, on Thursday (March 31).

NBC Los Angeles reports King was found alive, but in emaciated conditions, when located by police and Hernandez's cousin said he believes the dog remained by his owner's side during the entire two-week span since his disappearance.

A responding firefighter described the location in which Hernandez was located as "a good hike up from the park's merry-go-round," which coincided with Hernandez's family's missing person flier, which said he was last seen near the merry-go-round hiking trails at Griffith Park.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Griffith Park rangers and Hernandez's relatives were all present at the scene Thursday night, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Authorities transported Hernandez's body to a remote field and launched an investigation into his death, which is active and ongoing.