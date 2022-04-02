Kidnapping Suspect Now Faces Murder Charge

By Jason Hall

April 2, 2022

Photo: Lyon County Sheriff's Office

The suspect in connection to the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman whose body was located by police in Nevada on Friday (April 1) has now been charged with murder.

Troy Driver, 41, of Fernley, Nevada, was booked on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence on Friday after initially being arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping on March 25 in connection to the disappearance of Naomi Irion, ABC News reports.

Driver has a history of violent crimes and was previously incarcerated for more than a decade in California before being released in 2012.

Irion, also of Fernley, was initially reported missing in March 12 after a surveillance video showed a masked man wearing a hooded sweatshirt enter her vehicle, which was parked in a Walmart parking lot at 5:25 a.m.

Investigators acted on a tip to locate human remains in a gravesite at a remote area in nearby Churchill County following Driver's arrest and an autopsy confirmed the remains belonged to Irion.

Lyon County Sgt. Bret Willey confirmed the murder charges on Friday and that the investigation was ongoing, but didn't immediately provide additional details during the announcement.

The Lyon and Churchill county sheriff's offices confirmed that they were both investigating Irion's death as a homicide.

Both departments said they'd established her cause of death, but “cannot be released at this time as the circumstances around that event if released would compromise the ongoing investigation.”

