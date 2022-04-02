Hayley Hubbard is a jokester!

Hayley made her husband, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, sweat in her delightfully planned April Fools' Day prank. Hayley shared the video of the prank on Instagram on Saturday (April 2) morning where she made Tyler believe his vasectomy didn't work.

Tyler was sitting in while Hayley recorded her podcast with Jessica Diamond when she got a phone call. On the other end was her friend, Anna Porter, who kicked off the prank by saying Tyler "still has viable sperm passing through, so I guess they're saying he has to reschedule and have another procedure like ASAP."

This is when Tyler starts to panic a bit. "Oh my God," he says. Meanwhile, Hayley is trying not to break and to keep her composure.

"So my vasectomy didn't work?" Tyler asks, to which Hayley and Anna respond "No."

At this point, Hayley is hilariously unable to contain her laughter and Tyler catches on. "Are you f***** with me?! You are!" The two break out into laughter while Tyler says, "This is messed up, man."

"I'm sweating, my hands are literally dripping in sweat," Tyler said.

"He falls for it every year 🤣#aprilfools You know I never miss an opportunity to prank @tylerhubbard. I can’t wait for y’all to hear this @meaningfullliving episode… special thanks to @annerporter for helping me pull this one off and @jessicadiamondrdn for keeping a straight face," Hayley said in her Instagram caption.

The prank caught the attention of country star Russell Dickerson, who commented "HAHAHAHAH! GOTTEMMMMM"

Watch Hayley's hilarious April Fools' Day prank below: