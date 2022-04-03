2022 Grammy Awards Highlights

The 64th Grammy Awards returned live and in-person on Sunday (April 3) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. From Trevor Noah's opening monologue referencing the infamous slap from the Oscars to incredible performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Silk Sonic and the emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the 2022 awards were filled with moments you don't want to miss.