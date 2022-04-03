2022 Grammy Awards Highlights
By Rose Wythe
April 4, 2022
The 64th Grammy Awards returned live and in-person on Sunday (April 3) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. From Trevor Noah's opening monologue referencing the infamous slap from the Oscars to incredible performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Silk Sonic and the emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the 2022 awards were filled with moments you don't want to miss.
Silk Sonic performed "777."
Host Trevor Noah
Olivia Rodrigo performed "Drivers License."
J Balvin and María Becerra performed "Qué Más Pues?" and "In da Getto"
Questlove presented the award for Song of the Year.
Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak accept the Song Of The Year award for "Leave The Door Open."
BTS performed "Butter."
Lil Nas X performed "Dead Right Now," "Montero," and "Industry Baby."
Jack Harlow joined Lil Nas X onstage for "Industry Baby."
Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini presented the award for Best Country Album.
Chris Stapleton accepted the Best Country Album for ‘Starting Over.’
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish performed "Happier Than Ever."
Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt presented Brandi Carlile's performance.
Carlile performed "Right on Time."
Chris Stapleton performed "Cold."
Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage together because Dua and Meg wore the same dress.
Shortly after, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion presented the Best New Artist award to Olivia Rodrigo.
Olivia Rodrigo accepted the Best New Artist Award. A dream come true!
Ludacris presented the award for Best Rap Performance.
Baby Keem accepted the Best Rap Performance award for "Family Ties."
Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and John Legend performed "Free."
Lady Gaga performed "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You" after a special intro by Tony Bennett.
Jazmine Sullivan accepted the Best R&B Album award for ‘Heaux Tales’ from Billy Porter.
Jared Leto presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Olivia Rodrigo accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Sour.’
Drummer Taylor Hawkins was remembered with a tribute.
Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. performed during the in memoriam segment.
Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler joined Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.
Jon Batiste performed "Freedom."
Justin Bieber performed "Peaches" with Giveon and Daniel Caesar.
Avril Lavigne presents the award for Best Pop Duo/Performance.
SZA, on crutches, and Doja Cat, running back from the bathroom, accepted the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for "Kiss Me More."
H.E.R. performed a medley with Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis Travis Barker, and Lenny Kravitz.
Carrie Underwood performed "Ghost Story."
Keith Urban presented the award for Record of the Year.
Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and Dernst Emile II accepted Record Of The Year award for Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open."
Lenny Kravitz presented the award for Album of the Year.
Jon Batiste accepted the Album of the Year award for 'We Are.'
