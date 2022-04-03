2022 Grammy Awards Highlights

By Rose Wythe

April 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The 64th Grammy Awards returned live and in-person on Sunday (April 3) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. From Trevor Noah's opening monologue referencing the infamous slap from the Oscars to incredible performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Silk Sonic and the emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the 2022 awards were filled with moments you don't want to miss. 

1 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Silk Sonic performed "777."
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Host Trevor Noah
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Olivia Rodrigo performed "Drivers License."
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images North America
7 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
J Balvin and María Becerra performed "Qué Más Pues?" and "In da Getto"
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Questlove presented the award for Song of the Year.
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak accept the Song Of The Year award for "Leave The Door Open."
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 52
Photo: Kevin Mazur
12 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
BTS performed "Butter."
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Lil Nas X performed "Dead Right Now," "Montero," and "Industry Baby."
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Jack Harlow joined Lil Nas X onstage for "Industry Baby."
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini presented the award for Best Country Album.
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Chris Stapleton accepted the Best Country Album for ‘Starting Over.’
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images North America
19 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish performed "Happier Than Ever."
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt presented Brandi Carlile's performance.
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Carlile performed "Right on Time."
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images North America
23 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Chris Stapleton performed "Cold."
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 52
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-SHOW
Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage together because Dua and Meg wore the same dress.
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Shortly after, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion presented the Best New Artist award to Olivia Rodrigo.
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Olivia Rodrigo accepted the Best New Artist Award. A dream come true!
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Ludacris presented the award for Best Rap Performance.
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Baby Keem accepted the Best Rap Performance award for "Family Ties."
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and John Legend performed "Free."
Photo: Getty Images North America
30 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Lady Gaga performed "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You" after a special intro by Tony Bennett.
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Jazmine Sullivan accepted the Best R&B Album award for ‘Heaux Tales’ from Billy Porter.
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Jared Leto presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Olivia Rodrigo accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Sour.’
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Drummer Taylor Hawkins was remembered with a tribute.
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. performed during the in memoriam segment.
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler joined Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.
Photo: Getty Images North America
38 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Jon Batiste performed "Freedom."
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Justin Bieber performed "Peaches" with Giveon and Daniel Caesar.
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images North America
42 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Avril Lavigne presents the award for Best Pop Duo/Performance.
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
SZA, on crutches, and Doja Cat, running back from the bathroom, accepted the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for "Kiss Me More."
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
H.E.R. performed a medley with Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis Travis Barker, and Lenny Kravitz.
Photo: Getty Images North America
46 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Carrie Underwood performed "Ghost Story."
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Keith Urban presented the award for Record of the Year.
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and Dernst Emile II accepted Record Of The Year award for Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open."
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Lenny Kravitz presented the award for Album of the Year.
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 52
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Jon Batiste accepted the Album of the Year award for 'We Are.'
Photo: Getty Images
