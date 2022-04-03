2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Lineup Revealed

iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango is returning to Los Angeles in June, and a lineup of some of music's biggest superstars will be taking over the stage at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Taking place on June 4th, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's Wango Tango will feature performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more.

Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango live on June 4th at 7pm PT/10pm ET as the show will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app.