2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Lineup Revealed
By Taylor Fields
April 4, 2022
iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango is returning to Los Angeles in June, and a lineup of some of music's biggest superstars will be taking over the stage at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Taking place on June 4th, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's Wango Tango will feature performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more.
Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango live on June 4th at 7pm PT/10pm ET as the show will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app.
The KIIS CLUB VIP Pre-Sale will begin Thursday, April 7th at 10am PT – become a KIIS CLUB VIP for FREE at www.kiisfm.com, keyword: VIP. All remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 8th at 10am PT via axs.com.
The legendary KIIS FM Wango Tango has remained one of the most anticipated Summer events in Southern California. The event has flourished into iHeartRadio’s national kick-off to summer music celebration and is part of iHeartRadio’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally-recognized concert events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.