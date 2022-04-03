At Least 6 Dead, 10 Injured In Sacramento Shooting

At least 16 people were shot early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, via ABC News. Six are dead and at least ten are injured. Police said no suspects were in custody.

The Sacramento Police Department said several streets in downtown Sacramento just blocks from the state Capitol building and the Golden 1 Center were closed as officers responded to the shooting. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

The shooting began at about 2 a.m. near the corner of 10th and K Street in a popular nightlife area, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference. Lester said police officers were in the area and heard the gunshot and that officers immediately responded and began providing medical aid to the victims.

"We had a large crowd in the area. We don't know if it was part of a club or an event," Lester said. She asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting, saying no one was in custody.