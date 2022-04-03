Man Gets Nearly 100 COVID Shots To Sell Forged Vaccine Cards

A German man is under investigation for allegedly selling forged vaccination cards. According to the Associated Press, the 60-year-old man, who was not identified due to German privacy laws, got vaccinated around 90 times over the past several months. He would then sell the cards, which contained real batch numbers for the vaccines, to people who did not want to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The man was nabbed by police after showing up at the same vaccination center two days in a row. Officers confiscated several blank vaccines cards from the suspect.

The man received doses from multiple brands of vaccines, and it is unclear what effect receiving that many doses will have on his health. Currently, five different vaccines are authorized in Germany, including ones made by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, and Pfizer.

While many of the public health measures have mostly been lifted across Germany in recent weeks, there was a high demand for falsified vaccine passports due to strict rules that required people to show proof of vaccination to enter most businesses and restaurants. Authorities have conducted numerous raids against groups and individuals selling fake vaccine cards to people who wanted to go about their lives without getting vaccinated against COVID-19.