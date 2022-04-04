99% Of World's Population Breathes Poor-Quality Air, WHO Says

By Jason Hall

April 4, 2022

bad air with PM 2.5 dust in the atmosphere in the city
Photo: Getty Images

Nearly everyone in the world breathes poor-quality air, the World Health Organization announced on Monday via NBC News.

The agency's update on global air quality about six months after tightening its guidelines and said 99% of the global population breathes air that doesn't meet its standards, calling for additional steps to be taken in its effort to reduce fossil fuel use.

The WHO said the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeast Asia were the two areas with the poorest air quality, followed by Africa.

“After surviving a pandemic, it is unacceptable to still have 7 million preventable deaths and countless preventable lost years of good health due to air pollution,” said Dr. Maria Neira, head of WHO’s department of environment, climate change and health, via NBC News. “Yet too many investments are still being sunk into a polluted environment rather than in clean, healthy air.”

The WHO has previously considered PM2.5 and PM10 particulate matter to measure air quality and included ground measurements of nitrogen dioxide during its most recent study.

Nitrogen dioxide typically originates from human-generated burning of fuel -- which would include automobile traffic -- and is commonly found in urban areas.

Exposure to nitrogen dioxide can lead to numerous respiratory diseases such as asthma, as well as other symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, breathing difficulties and other health concerns.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.