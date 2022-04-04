After Criticizing Twitter, Elon Musk Becomes Co-Owner

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a vocal critic of Twitter, is now one of the social media website's biggest shareholders.

NBC News reports Musk purchased "about 9.2 percent of Twitter," a regulatory filing Monday (April 4) detailing stock purchases confirmed.

Musk, whose net worth is listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at about $273 billion, making him the world's richest person, had stated that he'd given "serious thought" to purchasing stock in Twitter, which he posts on regularly, but claimed was "failing to adhere to free speech principles" which he claimed "fundamentally undermines democracy."

The billionaire's decision comes amid criticism from conservatives following Twitter's enforcement of its rules and a ban on former President Donald Trump based on his social media posts playing a role in the lead-up to the the January 6, 2021 insurrection.