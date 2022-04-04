Arrest Made In Connection With Deadly Mass Shooting In Sacramento

Authorities have arrested one person in connection with a mass shooting that left six people dead in downtown Sacramento, California, early Sunday (April 3) morning. Twelve others were injured when gunfire erupted following a large fight.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told KCRA that 26-year-old Dandre Martin has been booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. She said that SWAT teams have executed three search warrants and have recovered at least one handgun.

"Right now, that's really all we're able to share about him," Lester told the news station. "As you know, this is a complex investigation, and we're looking for multiple suspects, and so we're currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting."

Investigators said that over 100 shell casings littered the street after multiple shooters opened fire around 2 a.m. as the bars and clubs in the area closed for the night. Officials said that three cars and three buildings were hit by the gunfire.

"So we know that there were a lot of shots fired that night and hence the complexity of the investigation," Lester said.

Officials have not determined what sparked the shooting but said they are reviewing video footage of a large fight.