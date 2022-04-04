Everclear Recruit Fellow '90s Legends For 30th Anniversary Tour

Everclear are hitting the road this summer to celebrate their 30th anniversary as a band, and they're taking fellow '90s legends Fastball with them.

“Three decades as a band is quite the reason for celebration,” frontman Art Alexakis said in a statement. “I’m almost 60 years old. I’ve got MS. I’ve been through the ringer, but I’m still here. The music’s still here. Everclear is still here. Everclear is my band; it always has been. Its faces have changed, but the music stays the same. We’ve got a great band now, we’re tight as hell, we all love and respect each other, and we just go out and put on the best show we can every night. I’m blessed that I get to do this for a living and am truly grateful for my life.”

“We're gonna do a couple of songs off World of Noise for sure, and maybe even some hidden gems from back in the day that were B-sides," he said of what fans can expect from the setlist. "And, of course, we'll still play all the hits and fan favorites. It's going to be a really fun summer!”

The Nixons will also be playing support on the tour, which kicks off June 9 in Emmett, Idaho and ends September 3 in Henderson, Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 10). Get more info here.

In addition to the tour, Everclear also plan to reissue their currently out-of-print debut album, 1993's World of Noise, and release it on digital streaming platforms for the first time on June 10.

See their tour announcement below.