Kansas Wins NCAA Championship In Thrilling Game Against North Carolina

The Kansas Jayhawks are the 2022 NCAA National Champions after a thrilling 72-69 come from behind victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Jalen Wilson and David McCormack each had 15 points for the Jayhawks, while Remy Martin added 14 points off the bench.

The Jayhawks and Tar Heels played a close game early on, but with the score tied at 22, North Carolina went on a 16-0 run to take a 38-22 lead. The Tar Heels would go into the half with a 15 point lead, but the Jayhawks came roaring back to tie the game at 50 with just under 11 minutes left.

The two teams battled back and forth, but a pair of late jumpers by McCormack sealed the win for the Jayhawks.

In a year marked by upsets, Kansas managed to survive the tournament as the number one seed in the Midwest region, knocking off Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, Miami, and Villanova along the way. It is the Jayhawks' fourth national championship and their first since 2008.