Latest On Tiger Woods' Status For 2022 Masters Tournament

The 15-time Major champion is just over 13 months removed from a life-threatening car crash.

Woods played alongside his son Charlie, in PNC Father Son Challeenge in Orlando, Florida last December, finishing second behind John Daly and John Daly II.

Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021, which resulted in open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as other injuries to his foot and ankle, 288 days prior to the upcoming event.

The 46-year-old publicly announced his release from the hospital 21 days after the Los Angeles single-car crash in March 2021.

Woods also underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to "remove a pressurized disk fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship" in November 2020, according to a statement obtained by PGA Communications in January, 35 days prior to the crash.

The former No. 1 overall golfer had last competed in an official round on the PGA Tour on November 15, 2020, shooting 76 during the final round of the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters Tournament.

Woods' last Masters and Major tournament victory came in April 2019.