PHOTO: Incredible New England Castle Listed For Sale
By Jason Hall
April 4, 2022
An unbelievable New England castle is being listed on the market for $60 million.
The nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 18,777-square foot home is located ON brickyard Road in Woodstock, Connecticut and listed by John F Pizzi of Randall Realtors on Zillow.com, as well as RandallRealtors.com.
"Stunning one of a kind property built to amaze and capture the imagination of the individual who relishes outstanding craftsmanship and superior design," the Zillow listing states. "This majestic Castle features a moat, towers rising 126 feet into the sky, 18,777 square feet of delight with nine bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths, 12 fireplaces, breathtaking entry hall and public spaces that are indeed fit for a King."
Here it is: official listing royalty 👑 This Connecticut castle has been viewed on Zillow almost 300,000 times. And at...Posted by Zillow on Monday, December 6, 2021
The Woodstock castle features a raised stage and auditorium, "radiant heat" that "keeps the outdoor decks and patios free of snow" and sits on 75 acres of land overlooking a 30-acre pond.
Additional features include "hydro-air heat with radiant heat in the floors, Central Air, Pool, Dock, Back up Generator, State of the Art technology, 800 AMP service, Gated Entry," according to the listing.
The Woodstock castle is currently the second-most expensive Connecticut home listed on Zillow.
A 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Darien, Connecticut is currently listed at $100 million