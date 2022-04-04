PHOTO: Incredible New England Castle Listed For Sale

An unbelievable New England castle is being listed on the market for $60 million.

The nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 18,777-square foot home is located ON brickyard Road in Woodstock, Connecticut and listed by John F Pizzi of Randall Realtors on Zillow.com, as well as RandallRealtors.com.

"Stunning one of a kind property built to amaze and capture the imagination of the individual who relishes outstanding craftsmanship and superior design," the Zillow listing states. "This majestic Castle features a moat, towers rising 126 feet into the sky, 18,777 square feet of delight with nine bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths, 12 fireplaces, breathtaking entry hall and public spaces that are indeed fit for a King."