President Biden Calls For War Crimes Trial Against Vladimir Putin

President Joe Biden accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine following the discovery of a mass grave in the city of Bucha. Speaking to reporters outside of the White House, Biden suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be put on trial for the atrocities that have been committed during the invasion of Ukraine.

"You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter is you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him — he is a war criminal. But we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight, and we have to get all the details, so this can be an actual — have a war-crime trial. This guy is brutal and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone's seen it," Biden told reporters.

When asked if he thought Putin was committing genocide against the Ukraine people, Biden said, "No. I think it's a war crime."

While Russia has denied responsibility for the deaths in Bucha, Ukrainian officials claim that up to 300 civilians have been buried in the mass grave since the start of the invasion in February.