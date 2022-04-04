Secret Service Spends $30K A Month To Rent Mansion To Protect Hunter Biden

The Secret Service is spending $30,000 a month to rent a mansion in Malibu, California, to protect President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. According to ABC News, the Secret Service picked the home because it is next door to the mansion that Hunter is renting for $20,000 a month.

A listing for the six-bedroom Spanish-style estate boasts a gym, a tasting room, a pool, and a spa. It sits on 0.7 acres of land overlooking the Malibu coast and provides "gorgeous ocean views."

The Secret Service refused to comment on specifics about the detail.

"Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods, or resources used to conduct our protective operations," the agency said.

A former agent said that the high cost of housing is why the Secret Service has to spend so much money to rent a place next door to Hunter.

"Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value," retired Secret Service agent Don Mihalek told ABC News.

"This isn't new," Mihalek added. "The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially."

This isn't the first time the Secret Service has spent an exorbitant amount of money to protect the President and his family. While Donald Trump was President, the agency spent about $27 million to protect the First Family at their private residence in Trump Tower in New York City.