The Supreme Court Just Made It A Little Easier To Sue Police

By Bill Galluccio

April 4, 2022

Supreme Court 5
Photo: Getty Images

The United States Supreme Court's latest ruling makes it easier for victims to sue the police if the charges against them are dropped. The 6-3 ruling overturns the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, which found that victims could only sue for malicious prosecution if there is an affirmative indication of innocence.

The case involved the arrest of New York resident Larry Thompson. He was accused of sexually abusing a child by a relative living in his apartment. When police arrived, they searched his apartment despite not having a warrant. He was taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest and was jailed for two days.

A medical examination determined the child had not been sexually abused and was suffering from diaper rash.

Three months later, prosecutors dropped the charges, and a judge dismissed the case. No reason was given as to why the charges were dropped.

Thompson filed a lawsuit claiming prosecutors engaged in malicious prosecution and that his constitutional rights were violated. While the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled against Thompson, the Supreme Court disagreed and determined that dropping the charges was sufficient cause to sue the police.

"The question of whether a criminal defendant was wrongly charged does not logically depend on whether the prosecutor or court explained why the prosecution was dismissed," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the court's majority.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.