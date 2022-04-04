Thomas Rhett Opens Up About His Daughter's 'Intense' Adoption Questions

Thomas Rhett opened up about his daughter's adoption in the latest episode of the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast. During his conversation with Hoda, Rhett mentioned that his eldest daughter, Willa Gray, has been starting to ask questions about her adoption from Uganda.

The "Slow Down Summer" singer explained to Hoda that knowing how to answer the questions is no easy task, “You think when you become a parent you’re like, ‘Well, I’m a dad. I have all the answers.’ You know?” He later described adoption as “the most beautiful thing in the world," saying that parents who adopt often don’t consider the questions they’ll have to answer when their kids get to a certain age. Willa has “really intense questions" according to Rhett. "I don’t know if you’ve felt this at all, but it’s kind of like, ‘Well, what age? What age is the right age."

“Maybe we need to wait until she’s 10, you know what I mean?” he continued. “But she has questions all the time. She talks to Lauren, she’s like, ‘When can we get to see my friends in Uganda?’ And then Ada will be like, ‘When can I go see our friends in Uganda?’ And Willa will be like, “Well, they’re not your friends, they’re my friends.’”

Rhett shares three other daughters with his wife Lauren - Ada, Lennon, and Lillie. Listen to the podcast below.