WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Hot Air Balloon Crashes In The Desert

Nicholas McCall had a terrifying experience during his first-ever ride in a hot air balloon. McCall and a group of friends were enjoying the ride across Perris, California, when a gust of wind picked up the hot air balloon as it tried to land.

"Here we go, brace! Hang on, everybody, stay in the basket, in the basket with me. Hang on," the pilot yelled as the basket crashed into the desert floor.

The wind then picked up the hot air balloon again and dragged it along the ground at a 45-degree angle for several minutes before it came to a halt.

Miraculously, nobody was injured in the scary-looking crash. It is unknown if the hot air balloon was damaged.

McCall shared a video of the crash on TikTok.

"My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up," he captioned the video.