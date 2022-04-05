5 Killed After Train Strikes Vehicle

At least five people are dead and several others injured after a train derailed and overturned after crashing into a vehicle in Budapest, Hungary early Tuesday (April 5) morning.

Police confirmed the accident took place just before 7:00 a.m. local time in the town of Mindszent when a flatbed truck carrying workers drove onto the train tracks, ABC News reports.

The train then collided with the truck, which caused it to derail and overturn from the force of the crash.

Hungarian state news agency MTI reported seven men were traveling in the truck at the time of the crash, according to ABC News.

Police confirmed five of the truck passengers were killed, while the other two were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for serious head and limb injuries.

Hungarian state railways confirmed all of the individuals killed in the crash were passengers in the truck in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The statement also confirmed 22 others were traveling on the train at the time of the collision, including two who experienced serious injuries and eight others with mild conditions.

A spokesperson for the National Ambulance Service confirmed 10 ambulances and a helicopter responded to the scene of the crash early Tuesday morning.

The Csongrad-Csanad County Police said the entire width of the road where the collision took place closed off amid further on-site inspection and rescue efforts, with traffic being diverted to surrounding streets.