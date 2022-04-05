Bourbon & Beyond Fest Returns With Stacked Lineup: See Who's Playing

Bourbon & Beyond Fest is returning to Louisville’s Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center this September after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, and it's coming back with a stacked lineup. The four-day festival boasts Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, Chris Stapleton, and the Doobie Brothers as headliners, with acts like Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, the Revivalists, Cold War Kids, Elle King, St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit rounding out the lineup.

“Bourbon & Beyond is definitely one we are looking forward to,” noted Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill in a press release. “It has amazing food and obviously the best stuff to drink, I love both of those things. And sharing the stage over the four days with friends like Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton makes us even more excited about it. We can’t wait!”

“We really captured lightning in a [bourbon] bottle with this lineup. Honestly, it’s one of the best billed festivals in 2022,” added festival founder Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Between Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life on back-to-back weekends, there is no better place to be this fall than Kentucky. See you there.”

Bourbon & Beyond is set to take place September 15-18. Get ticket info here and check out the full lineup below.