Chesterhill Man Threatens To Crash Plane Into Anheuser-Busch Plant

A Chesterhill man who said he would crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch Plant is being charged for posting terroristic threats online.

According to NBC 4, police have charged James Meade II, a 26-year-old member of the Ohio National Guard, for multiple threats posted on social media.

“I hope they got a terrorism insurance plan the day before,” Meade recently turned to Discord, a popular social media platform to post this and other threatening messages in a group chat, according to official court documents.

An Ohio National Guard spokesperson told officials that Meade had been stationed in McConnelsville as an Air Defense Battle Management System Operator. This is not the first alarming post that Meade has shared on Discord, and he is not the only man from Franklin County to be charged with this crime in recent weeks. Columbus Police court documents detail the initial post authored by Meade in December of 2021, about crashing a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant.

The beer production plant, located just north of I-270, has been a Columbus staple for over 50 years.