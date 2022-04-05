Katy Perry Casts Bold Prediction About Country Singer On 'American Idol'
By Kelly Fisher
April 5, 2022
Katy Perry has a strong feeling about one of the American Idol contestant this season… If this country singer plays her cards right, Perry believes “she could win it.”
Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by Huntergirl, impressed the panel of celebrity judges since she stepped into the audition room. When she delivered her rendition of “Riot” by Rascal Flatts, country superstar Luke Bryan hailed her “a new age Miranda Lambert.” In his fifth year on the American Idol judge panel, Bryan said Huntergirl’s was “my favorite female country voice I’ve heard in five years.”
Huntergirl even made history as the first recipient of the platinum ticket. Host Ryan Seacrest previously explained that the platinum ticket allows a contestant to bypass the first round of Hollywood week. Only three platinum tickets are given during the season, and judges have to unanimously agree on the recipient. “It’s a game changer,” Seacrest said.
The history-making Idol hopeful continued to wow the celebrity judge panel, which also includes Lionel Richie, when she performed “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde. Watch her stunning McBryde cover — and Perry’s bold prediction — here:
Once she made it to the Top 24 on American Idol, Huntergirl gushed on Instagram:
“YALL I MADE IT TO THE TOP 24!! 💙 I am so thankful for this opportunity. I have been doing music since I was 14, and that was almost 10 years ago. Every show I played, song I wrote, and music I was a part of led me to this moment. Thank you so much to everyone who has believed in me. It means so much to me and I appreciate all of you more than you know. I wouldn’t have gotten here without you guys. Thank you to my family for loving and supporting me. Most of all thank you to God for creating a plan for me greater than I could’ve ever imagined. #americanidol”