Katy Perry has a strong feeling about one of the American Idol contestant this season… If this country singer plays her cards right, Perry believes “she could win it.”

Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by Huntergirl, impressed the panel of celebrity judges since she stepped into the audition room. When she delivered her rendition of “Riot” by Rascal Flatts, country superstar Luke Bryan hailed her “a new age Miranda Lambert.” In his fifth year on the American Idol judge panel, Bryan said Huntergirl’s was “my favorite female country voice I’ve heard in five years.”

Huntergirl even made history as the first recipient of the platinum ticket. Host Ryan Seacrest previously explained that the platinum ticket allows a contestant to bypass the first round of Hollywood week. Only three platinum tickets are given during the season, and judges have to unanimously agree on the recipient. “It’s a game changer,” Seacrest said.

The history-making Idol hopeful continued to wow the celebrity judge panel, which also includes Lionel Richie, when she performed “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde. Watch her stunning McBryde cover — and Perry’s bold prediction — here: