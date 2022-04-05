Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind Texas Death-Row Inmate Melissa Lucio

Kim Kardashian is showing her support for Texas death-row inmate Melissa Lucio. Lucio is on death row after being convicted in 2008 for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Her execution is set for April 27, according to ValleyCentral. Lucio, 53, is the first Hispanic woman on death row in Texas.

Kardashian, who is a strong advocate for criminal justice reform, took to Twitter on Monday night to share Lucio's story and encourage her followers to sign a petition that would stop her execution. In a series of tweets, Kardashian said:

"I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you. She has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident.

"Her 2-year old daughter Mariah fell down a flight of stairs and two days later passed away while taking a nap. After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police.

"Melissa is a survivor of abuse and domestic violence herself and after being interrogated for hours and falsely pleaded guilty. She wanted the interrogation to end, but police made her words out to be a confession. She is scheduled to be executed on April 27 in Texas.

"Please sign the petition to urge Governor (Greg Abbott) to stop her execution. It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering."

The petition was created by The Innocence Project which "works to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone," according to the organization's website.