Lil Uzi Vert Claims City Girls' JT Broke Up With Him Because Of This Tweet

The "Ex For A Reason" rapper appeared to respond to Uzi's claims in her own posts. She replied to a Twitter user who had posted an image that showed the troublesome tweet in question, which was posted by Uzi back in 2015. “If you was meth, I would do it all day long @distortedd_ 😏💎," Uzi tweeted at the time.

The tweet was dug up by visual artist Distortedd, who posted it to Instagram. When the user showed JT the post, she responded shortly afterward.



"idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old,” JT tweeted. “& since he want to run to the internet about it here y’all go!!!!

In response to another fan who commented on the situation, JT said "right but he love to tweet bout shit instead of being real now it’s everybody business & IDGAF no more!" JT ended up deleting her responses as well.



Things seemed to be going well in their relationship up until now. The couple began dating back in 2019 but didn't make their relationship public until last year. They even got each other's names tattooed on them. Back in December, Uzi had rented out Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. According to TMZ, the rapper spent about $50,000 to rent out the entire park for JT's 29th birthday.

