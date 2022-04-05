Man Arrested For Allegedly Exposing Himself On Flight Out Of Seattle

A man is facing charges for alleged inappropriate behavior on a Southwest Airlines flight out of Seattle over the weekend, according to KOMO.

Reporters say the incident happened on flight 3814 heading to Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday (April 2). A woman told police she was sitting next to the suspect when he allegedly began touching himself shortly after takeoff, according to a criminal complaint. The suspect was identified as Antonio Sherrodd McGarity in the documents.

Court records claim McGarity allegedly asked the woman for permission before engaging in the lewd acts, and she reportedly threw her hands up in the air, saying "it really doesn’t matter." The woman also started taking photos of McGarity's actions, authorities added. The suspect eventually fell asleep, prompting the woman to tell flight crews what happened and move to another seat, according to reports.

After the flight landed in Phoenix, McGarity admitted to committing the acts to FBI agents. The agency says he assumed the woman was comfortable with it since she was snapping pictures of him, calling the situation "kind of kinky."

McGarity is facing charges for lewd, indecent, or obscene acts on an aircraft. Southwest Airlines also told KOMO that the man was banned for life.

"The situation was reported to Crewmembers while inflight, and the Captain contacted law enforcement to meet the aircraft upon arrival," according to a statement from the company. "We immediately placed the passenger on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest."