Minnesota Vikings Legend Doug Sutherland Dead At 73

Sutherland was selected by the New Orleans Saints at No. 348 overall in the 14th round of the 1970 NFL and spent one season with the franchise before being traded to the Vikings in 1971.

The Wisconsin native made 90 starts in 138 total appearances for Minnesota, which is the fourth-most in franchise history for the defensive tackle position behind John Randle, Kevin Williams and Alan Page

Sutherland was also named to the 50 Greatest Vikings list celebrating the team's 50-year anniversary in 2010.

Sutherland was a member of three of the Vikings' four Super Bowl teams, which included making starts in Super Bowls IX and XI, as well as appearing in Super Bowl VIII.

Sutherland spent his final NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.