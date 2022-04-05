"For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us," Goonew's mother, Patrice Morrow, told FOX 5 DC. "They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace."

The event was dubbed "The Final Show" and it cost $40 to get in. Despite all the social media comments that have surfaced in response to the viral videos, Goonew's family continued to defend the party and asserted that it's what the rapper would've wanted as well.



"We’re not trying to clear anything up," said Goonew's sister, Ariana Morrow. "We don’t care about anybody and what ya’ll have to say negative. Nobody. We don’t care. They’re like, 'I know his mama wouldn’t approve of that.' Yeah, she did, she was on stage with us."



Goonew was shot and killed in District Heights, Maryland on March 18. Police discovered the 24-year-old after he suffered a gunshot wound. He passed away at a local hospital hours later. The investigation into his homicide remains open at this time.



See photos of the rapper's home-going celebration courtesy of TMZ here.