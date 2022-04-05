Rock fans rejoice: Korn and Evanescence are going on tour together this summer! The trek kicks off August 16 in Denver and wraps up September 16 in Ridgefield, Washington.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out," Korn singer Jonathan Davis said in a statement. "Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band," Evanescence singer Amy Lee added. "The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen. It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 8) at 10am local time. Get more info here and check out a full list of dates below.

Korn & Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug. 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 24 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 27 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 01 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sep. 04 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep. 06 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Sep. 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Sep. 15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater