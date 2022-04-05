This Is The Best Cheesecake In Utah

Mmmm, cheesecake. A dependable, reliable and absolutely delicious dessert that you can top with fruit or chocolate — or both — to get the best of both worlds.

If you're craving cheesecake now (I know that I am), why not try the best in your area? Love Food compiled a list of where to find the best cheesecake in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Who can resist a heavenly slice of cheesecake with its crumbly base and refreshing cream filling? Some people like it fruity, others rich and chocolatey, and then there are those who prefer plain vanilla.

In Utah, the best cheesecake is the Passion Key Lime Cheesecake at Fillings & Emulsions. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

The Passion Key Lime Cheesecake from dessert shop Fillings & Emulsions has many admirers. Topped with passionfruit curd, chocolate discs and cream, it's sweet, tart and creamy, and the presentation is beautiful. Find it at three locations in Salt Lake City, Provo and West Valley City.

Fillings & Emulsions has three locations in Utah: Salt Lake City, Provo and West Valley City.

To read the full list of where to find the best cheesecake in every state, click here.