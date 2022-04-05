Tiger Woods Reveals Status For 2022 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods appears to be ready to compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament this weekend pending any significant changes.

"As of right now I feel like I'm going to play" Woods said during a live press conference Tuesday (April 5) morning at Augusta National Golf Club.

On Sunday (April 3), Woods shared an update on his verified Twitter account prior to the practice round, claiming he'd be a "game-time decision" for the tournament, which will begin on Thursday (April 7), while also congratulating Anna Davis, a teenager who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday (April 2).

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," Woods tweeted. "Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt."