Arizona's Heat Leads To Busy Day For Snake Removals

Arizona is heating up and the snakes are coming out. The warm weather this week has led to an increase in snake removals, reported 12 News.

The Scottsdale Fire Department responded to five snake removals on Monday alone. So far this year, the department has had 156 snake removals. This time last year, that number was around 120.

President of the Phoenix Herpetological Society, Russ Johnson, said they had six calls on Monday. Johnson said, "Everything’s temperature-driven so until it gets cold and you’re wearing a jacket, you need to be aware that they could be out."

Johnson also helps doctors identify snake bites and says that there have been two snake bites in the past two weeks. Johnson said, "What happens is people go off the trails walk through the bushes, snakes have no ears, they can’t hear you coming. You step on the bush and before he rattles he strikes you."

So how can you prevent snakes from getting into your home? Johnson said, "You can get your gates, make sure they’re flush and put pavers underneath. Don’t feed your pets outside because the food attracts mice and mice are their main diet."

If you find a snake in your home or yard, you should call the fire department or snake removal company. Johnson says that you can always send him a photo if you are unsure the snake is venemous.