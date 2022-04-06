Carly Rae Jepsen Teases New Music Project 'Western Wind'

A new era of Carly Rae Jepsen is upon us. The singer teased a new project titled Western Wind on a billboard today (April 6) and fans are going wild.

The billboard sees Jepsen rocking blonde hair and sitting in front of a brown backdrop, alongside the project's name. A phone number is seen on the bottom, and it leads to the "Carly Rae Jepsen" hotline. A couple of days ago, the singer posted a map and captioned it "X marks the spot." Fans quickly tried to figure out what the singer was hinting at, and today it was revealed that it was where fans could spot the billboard promoting the new project. Tonight, Jepsen also posted the artwork on her Instagram with the caption, "First bloom…"

See the billboard and map below.