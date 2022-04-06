Cat Reunited With Family After Being Rescued From Tennessee Wildfire

A Tennessee family reunited with its missing cat after the pet disappeared in the chaos of the Sevier County wildfires in East Tennessee.

The Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad, along with the Anderson County Volunteer Squad, discovered the family pet in the middle of some rubble from the fires, News Channel 5 reports. The City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department announced the happy news in a post on Facebook Saturday (April 2) afternoon.

"Sevier County's emergency responders performed many acts of heroism over the last 4 days," the post read, sharing a few photos of the kitty in question. "Human or animal, it doesn't matter. Overnight last night, members of the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad, while checking for hotspots located and rescued a cat in fire rubble."

According to the department, the cat appeared to be fine, despite the fiery damage in the area.

"Other than singed whiskers, the cat seemed ok."