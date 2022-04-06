Dozens of celebrities will take part in the “Stand Up for Ukraine” social media rally beginning this Friday (April 8) and leading into Saturday (April 9), where a pledging event is set to take place in Warsaw, Poland. Global Citizen made the announcement on Wednesday (April 6), including in its list:

Adam Lambert, Alex Len, Antykila, Arlo Parks, Ashlee Simpson, Au/Ra, Axelle Red, Barenaked Ladies, Bastille, Becky Lynch, Bevy Smith, Billy Porter, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King, Chris Tomlin, Christine and the Queens, Connie Britton, Dave Matthews, Daymond John, Dora Jar, Drew McIntyre, Dylan Dunlap, Ellen DeGeneres, Ellie Goulding, Evan Ross, Fall Out Boy, Finn Bälor, Gelila Assefa Puck, Hozier, Isha Sesay, Jamala, Jesse McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Julian Lennon, Kalush, Kesha, KD Lang, Lennon Stella, Lola Lennox, Little Big, Luis Fonsi, MÅNESKIN, Masha Efrosinina, Max Kilman, Metallica, Michael Blackson, Miyavi, Nicky Jam, Nigel Barker, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Noah Cyrus, Nuno Bettencourt, Padma Lakshmi, Panic! At The Disco, Rachel Brosnahan, Rita Ora, Rufus Wainwright, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, SOFI TUKKER, Sviatoslav “Svi” Mykhailiuk, Third Eye Blind, Ukulele U, Vitaly Potapenko, Weezer, Within Temptation, Zucchero, 5 Seconds of Summer, the NBA, NBPA, NHL Alumni Association, and WWE.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene the pledging event in partnership with Global Citizen. The event — moderated by Isha Sesay with participation from President of Poland Andrzej Duda and support from other world leaders — will “mobilize funding to support humanitarian efforts for Ukraine and galvanize support for refugees everywhere,” according to Global Citizen. Previously-announced celebrities and advocates who have responded to the event include:

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Adam Durica, Aitana, Alanis Morissette, Alejandro Sanz, Alexandra Stan, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Elton John and David Furnish, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Gloria Steinem, Green Day, Herbert Grönemeyer, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Igo, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Mirai, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ryan Tedder, Sarsa, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Tame Impala, U2, Usher, Vito Bambino, and Young Leosia.

“Twelve million people need assistance currently because of the war in Ukraine. More than 6.5 million are displaced internally. And in less than three weeks, over 3.5 million people have left Ukraine and fled into neighboring countries. Nearly 2 million among them are women and children. Since the conflict began, nearly every second, one child from Ukraine becomes a refugee,” Global Citizen explains of the crisis. It states of what happens next: “We need to raise billions of dollars, not just millions at a global humanitarian pledging summit on April 9.” Find more information here.