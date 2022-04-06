Flea Reveals The Unusual Way His Daughter Used His Grammy

By Katrina Nattress

April 6, 2022

Celebrities Attend The Milwaukee Bucks Vs New York Knicks Game - March 25, 2011
Photo: FilmMagic

During a recent interview following the Grammys, Flea admitted he's “just not really an awards guy," and to prove his point the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist told an anecdote about how he thought he misplaced his first golden gramophone only to find out his daughter Clara had been using it as a garden tool.

“Grammys are awesome,” he clarified before recalling the story, “but after we won our first Grammy, like three years later, my mom said, ‘Michael, where’s your Grammy?’, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom, I put it somewhere.’"

“Months after that, my gardener came out of the backyard, in the garden, and you know how the Grammy looks like an old record player with the horn on it? My daughter had unscrewed it and was using it as a shovel for the garden," he revealed. "It had been out there in the dirt for the whole winter. It had been out in the dirt for the whole winter and stuff.”

RHCP have won three Grammys (their first was 1993's Best Hard Rock Performance for their hit "Give It Away") and have been nominated for 12. Flea confessed that he finds the albums themselves much more gratifying, and since RHCP just released their 12th studio album last week, he was asked how he typically celebrates release day.

“I usually drop about six or seven hits of acid, get naked, paint my whole body in lipstick, and run down the street screaming like mad…" he said. "It’s not really a celebration, I actually do that every day.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers
