Hall Of Famer Terrell Owens, 48, Returns To Professional Football

Terrell Owens plans to make his return to professional football.

The 48-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer has joined the Fan Controlled Football league and will play for the Zappers alongside former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Johnny Manziel for the upcoming season, which will begin on April 16, ESPN reports.

"I'm looking forward to throwing with Johnny or whomever the quarterback may be," Owens told ESPN. "If it's Johnny Football, it doesn't matter if it's Pee Wee Herman, as long as they throw the ball where it needs to be and ... put it in my catch radius, I'm going to do my best to make some stuff happen with it."

Owens hasn't appeared in a professional football game since the 2010 NFL season, which saw him record 72 receptions for 983 yards and nine touchdowns as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The five-time first-team All-Pro (2000-02, 2004, 2007) said he never officially considered himself retired, rather wasn't provided the opportunity to prove he can still play at a high level.

"I wasn't given the opportunity to play. That doesn't mean I retired," Owens said via ESPN. "Has Colin Kaepernick retired? [He's not in the NFL] because he hasn't been given an opportunity.

"I can do a lot of things that people feel I can't do. It's not a matter of me going out there and trying to prove anybody wrong. I just don't like the notion that people see it, even in the National Football League, it's almost like, OK, you've reached a certain age at whatever point in time in your life and they feel like you can't play anymore or your skills decline to a degree. Of course everybody's skills at some point may decline, but I think there are certain people that kind of defy those odds, and I think I'm one of those people."

Owens still seems to be in playing form, managing to keep pace with Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill -- one of the league's fastest players -- in a race in 2020 and recently claiming he ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.4-second range.

Owens ranks third all-time among NFL receivers in career receptions (15,934) and touchdowns (153), as well as eighth in career receptions (1,078).