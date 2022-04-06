I-65 Serial Killer Identified After 30-Year Investigation

Authorities in Indiana have finally closed a series of cold case murders following a 30-year investigation. By using "investigative genealogy," investigators identified Harry Edward Greenwell as the I-65 killer responsible for killing Vicki Heath, Margaret "Peggy" Gill, and Jeanne Gilbert. He also sexually assaulted a fourth woman, but she survived the attack.

The Indiana State Police lab and the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team matched DNA evidence with that of a relative of Greenwell to pinpoint him as the suspect in the killings.

"Through this match, it was determined that the probability of Greenwell being the person responsible for the attacks was more than 99%," the Indiana State Police said in a press release.

Officials said that Greenwell, who died in 2013, had an extensive criminal history dating back to 1963 and managed to escape from prison twice.

The victims' families attended a press conference announcing the murder cases had been solved.

"Our family is extremely grateful to all of the agencies, along with agency partnerships, who have committed to keeping these unsolved cases at the forefront for more than 33 years, and who have worked tirelessly to bring these cases to resolution for all who have suffered from these crimes," Kimberly (Gilbert) Wright, the daughter of Jeanne Gilbert, said in a statement.

"While this news might close the cases at hand officially, new chapters of healing will begin for all of us involved, and those chapters will be written differently for each of us," Wright added.

Authorities said their investigation is not over, and they are trying to see if Greenwell is responsible for other unsolved crimes.

"Investigators have long believed that there have been rapes, murders, robberies, or assaults that have not yet been connected to this investigation," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.