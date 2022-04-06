Man Nabbed Six Years After Faking His Own Death To Avoid Child Porn Trial

An Iowa man who faked his own death and disappeared six years ago was nabbed by the U.S. Marshals Service. Jacob Greer, 28, was arrested in 2016 and charged with the receipt and possession of child pornography.

He was released on pretrial supervision and fitted with an ankle monitor. On May 31, 2016, officials received an alert that his ankle monitor had been removed.

They found Greer's abandoned truck with a suicide note inside but never located his body. Authorities learned that Greer, who was described as a "survivalist," had fled Iowa with a bag of cash, a bow and arrows, and a backpack full of survival gear.

"Greer was last seen at a Wal-Mart in Kalispell, Montana, on June 3, 2016, wearing a camouflage hat. Through additional interviews, investigators learned Greer was a survivalist and had plans to live off the land in remote areas of the upper western states or southern Canada, hiding out in abandoned cabins," the Marshals Service said.

After six years, authorities located Greer Spanaway, Washington. He was taken into custody and will be extradited to Iowa to stand trial.

U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Iowa Ted Kamatchus credited "the tenacity of Deputy U.S. Marshals and our investigative partners" for tracking down Greer after six years on the run.

"Even though the case went cold, they would not quit," Kamatchus said.