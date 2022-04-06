National Guardsman Threatened To Crash Plane Into Anheuser-Busch Plant

By Bill Galluccio

April 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A member of the Ohio National Guard was arrested for allegedly threatening to crash a plane into an Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. Authorities said that 26-year-old James Ricky Meade II made a post on social media last December saying he wanted to steal a plane and crash it into the plant.

"I hope they got a terrorism insurance plan," he allegedly wrote.

He also made posts promoting violence against members of law enforcement, women, and minorities. Investigators learned about his posts after receiving a tip from an unidentified woman.

Officials did not say why Meade threatened the plant.

He was taken into custody following a multi-agency raid that included the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team. He was charged with a single count of making a terroristic threat.

Meade enlisted in the Ohio National Guard in 2017 and is an air defense battle management system operator with the 2nd Battalion,174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

Meade is the second member of the Ohio National Guard to be arrested for making terroristic threats. Last week, Thomas Develin was charged after threatening violence against the Columbus Torah Academy, where he worked as a security guard.

