Pentagon States UFO Sightings Caused Brain Damage, Radiation

A newly released Pentagon report from 2010 claims unidentified flying object sightings in the United States led to serious health effects including radiation burns, paralysis and brain damage, the Sun reports via Daily Mail.

The "Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects On Human and Biological Tissues" report -- dated March 11, 2010 -- details 42 cases of adverse medical effects from medical files and 300 from "unpublished" cases of individuals experiencing encounters with UFOs, which included sightings of ghosts, yetis, spirits and other out of ordinary occurrences leading to injuries, death or "permanent healing."

Additionally, a summary of UFO sighting effects conducted by a private nonprofit in 1996 linked abduction -- the most common UFO-inducted effect -- to paralysis, eye injuries, electrical shocks and some sexual encounters, the Sun reports.

The 1,500-page report was conducted by the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP) -- which closed in 2012 -- and obtained by the Sun through the Defense Intelligence Agency.

"Sufficient incidents/accidents have been accurately reported, and medical data acquired, as to support a hypothesis that some advanced systems are already deployed, and opaque to full US understandings," the report states.

The report was obtained by the Sun through a Freedom of Information Act request initially made in 2017.

You can read more about the report here.