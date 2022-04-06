Six State Attorney Generals Send Warning To NFL

Six state attorney generals have warned the NFL to improve its treatment of woman employees and workplace culture, threatening potential legal action in a letter addressed to Commissioner Roger Goodell, ESPN reports.

The letter expressed concerns regarding a wide range of gender discrimination incidents, which included the league's treatment of domestic violence victims, as well as its hiring and promotion processes.

The letter included the signature of Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, where the NFL is headquartered, as well as other attorney generals representing the states of Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington, ESPN reports.

Congress is currently investigating the league's handling of sexual harassment claims within the Washington Commanders' front office stemming from numerous accusations of sexual harassment by former employees during a 15-year span.

The letter also cited a New York Times article that mentions allegations from more than 30 former NFL employees, all of whom outlined issues regarding gender discrimination, including unwanted touching from their male bosses attending parties where prostitutes were hired; being passed over for promotions because of their gender; or being fired for speaking out about issues of discrimination in the workplace.

"The NFL must do better -- pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace," the attorneys generals wrote. "Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League."

