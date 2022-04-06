This Is The Best Food Festival In Tennessee

Food festivals are a great way for foodies to sample regional delicacies you may have never tried before. From barbecue festivals around Memphis to Nashville's Hot Chicken scene to a cornbread festival outside Chattanooga, there is a festival for everyone.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food festival in each state, calling the culinary events "a great American pastime." According to the site:

"The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festival also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

So which food festival was named the best in Tennessee?

Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival in Pigeon Forge

According to the festival's website, visitors can see whimsical shows, vibrant flowers, and lively musicians while sampling what the Festival Tasting Pass has to offer. Learn more about Flower and Food Festival here.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Tennessee's best food festival:

"There really isn't anything that the iconic Dolly Parton cannot do, including throwing a food festival at her Tennessee theme park. Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival takes place every spring and has featured items like fresh berry and lavender funnel cake, beef bulgogi nachos, and blood orange lemonade."

Check out the full report here.