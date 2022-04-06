This Restaurant Serves Up Kentucky's Best Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that has definitely stood the test of time. The sugary goodness has roots that date all the way back to ancient Greece, and it is even believed that cheesecake was served to athletes at the first Olympic Games.

Not all cheesecake is created equal though. Some places definitely serve up better versions of the rich dessert than others.

So which restaurant in the state has the best cheesecake? LoveFOOD compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake. The website states, "Some people like it fruity, others rich and chocolatey, and then there are those who prefer plain vanilla."

According to the website, the best cheesecake in Kentucky is the Vanilla Slice from Rawnaissance Desserts in Louisville. LoveFOOD explains what sets this cheesecake above the rest:

"In Louisville, raw, organic dessert shop Rawnaissance Desserts makes "cheesecakes" that are works of art. The Vanilla Slice is sugar-free and has real vanilla bean in it, which makes it extra special. It's also more dense than normal cheesecake, but still smooth and delicious."

Click here to check out the full list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake.