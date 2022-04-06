Troubled WWE Hall Of Famer Involved In Fatal Car Crash

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch was reportedly involved in a car crash last month that killed a 75-year-old man.

A traffic report from the Ormond Beach Police Department obtained by TMZ Sports on Wednesday (April 6) reports Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes when she collided into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento stopped at a red light in Volusia County, Florida on March 25, which caused the Sorento to crash into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon also stopped at the light.

Two witnesses told police the Mercedes was "driving at a high rate of speed" prior to colliding into the Kia, the document states.

The driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Sytch was also taken to the same hospital for unknown injuries, TMZ reports.

The driver and passengers in the Yukon also complained about neck, back, side and head injuries, however, were not transported to a hospital, police confirmed in the documents.

Sytch -- who has previously been arrested at least six times for DWI, as well as being arrested earlier this year for threatening to kill a man with scissors -- is believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The former WWE valet's blood was taken to test for alcohol levels and results are still pending, TMZ reports.

Ormond Beach Police said the investigation is active as they are waiting for toxicology results, which could lead to criminal charges against Sytch.

The 49-year-old is credited as WWE's original "Diva," having achieved her greatest success in professional wrestling for the company in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.