Truck Driver Watching YouTube Crashes Into Home: Police

A truck driver was issued several citations after crashing into a home in Sandy, Utah. Police said that the driver, who has not been identified, was watching a YouTube video on his cell phone as he drove through the residential neighborhood when he missed a turn.

His truck then barreled across the lawn of one home before slamming into the garage of the neighboring house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Nobody in the home was injured, though the damage to the garage was extensive. In addition to knocking down the wall, an SUV parked inside was also damaged.

“It seems like there was a work truck that came down the street, went through the neighbor’s yard, hit the basketball hoop, and went through her yard into her garage, totaling her car, and out the other side,” neighbor Lynn Curtis told KSL.

Photos shared with the news station showed the truck sitting in a gaping hole in the garage, while another picture showed the damage inside the garage after the vehicle was removed.

Authorities said that the driver was issued citations for causing property damage, using a handheld mobile phone while driving a commercial motor vehicle, and improper lookout.